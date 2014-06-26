At Google I/O, Android Wear Smartwatches Are On Full Display

Google first teased its interface for wearables by releasing a video back in March. On Wednesday, the Silicon Valley search giant showed off more of Android Wear at its annual I/O developers conference, along with the first smartwatches that will run the software.

One of the major themes of I/O this year is extending its Android mobile operating system, which claims 1 billion active users, to other screens, including wearables, TVs, car infotainment systems, and even Chromebooks. Matias Duarte, vice president of design, said Google challenged itself to design not just for Android phones and tablets, but to “craft one consistent vision for mobile, desktop, and beyond.”





With Android Wear, the goal is to surface relevant and contextual notifications for brief interactions. After all, Google says people check their phones more than 150 times a day–that adds up to more than 100 billion times a day cumulatively, according to Sundar Pichai, senior vice president of Android. “We want to bring the right information to you at the right time,” he said. “We want the experience to be seamless–it shouldn’t matter what device you were using before.”

Android Wear is designed to support both rectangular and round screens, and can surface information, such as weather, commute time, shipping tracking, and other details for glancing. If an app downloaded from Google Play has a version for Android Wear, it will automatically download to the smartwatch. The interface can also let users accept and reject calls, send canned text messages, control music, and display codes for scanning (such as boarding passes)–directly from the wrist. Making up for the smartwatches’ small screens, Android Wear relies heavily on voice commands, so users can add reminders or ask questions that begin with “OK Google.” Notifications can also be silenced with a Do Not Disturb feature, accessed by swiping down on the display.

However, unlike the new Material Design Google is pushing, Android Wear relies on cards that are largely one-dimensional, which Co.Design writer Mark Wilson notes might be the “dumb[ing] down of the UI for devices with less processing power.”

Already, a number of companies have built apps for Android Wear. With e-hailing app Lyft, wearers can summon a ride by saying “OK Google, call me a car.” The screen will display traffic conditions, estimated time of arrival, and let riders rate their drivers. “It’s almost like you’re able to talk across the city directly to the driver,” product designer Bob Ryskamp said.

As with Android smartphones, location is a major context cue for Android Wear, which relies heavily on Google Now. For example, Pinterest can send an alert to the smartwatch if it detects a nearby restaurant shared by a friend on the social network.