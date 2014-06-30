Data Cuisine: The Edible Future Of Infographics

It would be fair to say that visualization maestro Moritz Stefaner eats up data. Over the years, he has used data for everything from identifying the world’s selfiest cities to showing the hidden network stringing together the world’s scientific institutions.

It was probably only a matter of time before Stefaner made his consumption of data literal. Stefaner is now exploring a new frontier in data viz. It’s called Data Cuisine, and it’s all about cooking up infographics that you can literally eat: a pizza that conveys the patterns of 100 years of Italian immigration, for example, or a salmon mousse that explores the environmental impacts of commercial fishing over the past decade.





The Data Cuisine project started in 2011, when cultural curator Susanne Jaschko approached Stefaner with the idea of mapping data patterns to food. Stefaner was immediately intrigued by the possibilities.

“I usually visualize data using colors, shapes, and form, but food opens up another dimension,” Stefaner tells Co.Design. “The reasons we eat food are usually because we’re hungry or we want to feel pleasure. We wanted to see whether or not food could also communicate data.”

Since then, Jaschko and Stefaner have held two workshops, in Helsinki and Barcelona. They invited students to work with both a chef and a local data expert to turn their visualizations into Data Cuisine.





Properly done, Data Cuisine isn’t meant to be a matter of just using a meal’s surface appearance to “paint” a visualization. Rather, the taste, smell, and texture of the dish itself should be used as primary visualization tools and are every bit as important as the dish’s appearance.

“When you think about it, all the different smells and textures and ingredients in a dish already mean something to us,” Stefaner says. We each have mental associations with our food: The smell of curry might remind you of India, while the taste of cinnamon sugar might transport you back into your grandmother’s kitchen. Food comes with a lot of associations for us, besides just the way it looks, so Data Cuisine uses our full palette of culinary associations to get its visualizations across. “The concept works best if the actual experience of eating is what makes your point,” he explains.