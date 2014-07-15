There Are Still Lots Of Slaves Making Our Stuff, But Now It’s A Little Easier To Find Them

Anti-slavery organization Made in a Free World attracted much of the Internet’s attention with Slavery Footprint , a website that estimates how many slaves were involved in creating products we use and wear everyday. But how to turn all the ensuing anti-slavery sentiment into action?

In mid-June, Made in a Free World announced a partnership with the U.S. Department of State to create a supply chain assessment software tool for businesses. Called FRDM (Forced labor Risk Determination & Mitigation), its purpose is to detect “hotspots” where forced labor may be present. These hot spots are evaluated based on Made in a Free World’s database of risk factors, services, commodities, and products.

The tool will also offer recommendations for eliminating slavery from supply chains, using best practices, securing better vendor agreements, and accessing slavery-free suppliers.

“We have wanted to build a “market identifier” for over five years. When slavery footprint came out we created the Made in a Free World brand to be that identifier. We then spent the last two years learning about how global corporate procurement works. What we learned is that most companies have no idea what risks exist behind their first tier supplier. This has simply not been a priority for business. So we built a tool that will open up optics into supply chains while giving business pathways to engage,” writes Justin Dillon, the founder and CEO of Made in a Free World, in an email.

FRDM will offer its tool for free or charge a fee based on the size of the company, according to Dillon. In the video below, Made in a Free World demonstrates how the tool works with a bike shop:

The public beta will launch in the fall. You can sign up for updates here.