Watch A Supercut Of Tom Cruise’s Tom Cruisiest Moments Courtesy Of The Alamo Drafthouse

Everyone on the planet who is younger than thirty has never drawn breath in a world in which Tom Cruise isn’t among the biggest stars alive. The charmed career of the charming actor spans more than three decades now, and–between this summer’s surprising critical and commercial hit Edge Of Tomorrow, a forthcoming Mission Impossible 5, and, frankly, whatever else he decides to do next–it isn’t slowing down any. Cruise isn’t exactly beloved–jumping up and down on Oprah’s couch and a few other things have made him a little too weird in the eyes of the world for that–but he’s basically eternal, like Lestat, the immortal goth dude he played in 1994’s Interview with the Vampire. It doesn’t matter if you like Tom Cruise, because you’re compelled by him.