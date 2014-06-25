Supreme Court Rules Police Will Need A Warrant To Search Your Phone

Aereo wasn’t the only case with big technology implications that the Supreme Court ruled on today.

In a huge victory for privacy advocates everywhere, the justices unanimously ruled that police will need a warrant to search a person’s cell phone after they have been arrested, barring unusual circumstances.

“Modern cell phones are not just another technological convenience,” wrote Chief Justice Roberts in the decision. “With all they contain and all they may reveal, they hold for many Americans ‘the privacies of life.'”

He continued:

The fact that technology now allows an individual to carry such information in his hand does not make the information any less worthy of the protection for which the Founders fought. Our answer to the question of what police must do before searching a cell phone seized incident to an arrest is accordingly simple–get a warrant.

