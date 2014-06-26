The Airbnb Of Car Renting? How RelayRides Is Switching Gears

In 2010, RelayRides launched as a peer-to-peer competitor to ZipCar, allowing people to rent their cars by the hour while they weren’t using them, enabled by in-car access devices. The idea gained enough traction that GM partnered with the company in 2011 to simplify access to GM cars rented through RelayRides’ marketplace.

But over the next two years, the inefficiencies of the in-vehicle hardware needed to unlock a stranger’s car without them present–in addition to lingering inherent trust issues–led RelayRides to experiment with longer-duration rentals that allowed owner and renter to meet face to face to exchange keys. The pivot was so successful that RelayRides switched business models entirely to compete more directly with traditional car rental companies, and this week secured a new Series B funding round of $25 million, led by Camaan Partners.

“We watched these new longer-duration formats take off, while the hourly rentals were declining as a share of the total, and we saw how much more satisfied our owners and renters were when they actually met in person instead of going through the anonymous exchange enabled by the hardware,” says RelayRides CEO Andre Haddad, who came to the company in 2011 after more than a decade at eBay. “Surprisingly for a technology company, we’ve removed some of the technology that we spent a lot of our early days developing, which is all the hardware we had in the car–now we have people connecting in person.”

Andre Haddad

Now, as essentially an Airbnb for cars, RelayRides’ minimum rental period is one day, and the company has grown to 2,000 city locations and 300 airport locations in the U.S. Haddad says that RelayRides’ pricing on average is 35% lower than traditional rental car companies’, and that another competitive advantage lies in the diversity of vehicle options. “We have more than 800 makes and models in the marketplace–everything from a Smart Car to a Tesla, with options you typically don’t find in rentals,” says Haddad. “We don’t have to optimize for volume purchase or standardized maintenance, because we don’t own the cars. Car enthusiasts are one of our most important groups of customers, and showing them our cars is like showing them candy at a candy store.”

Convenience is also an increasing part of the value proposition, as car owners can be anywhere. “As the marketplace grows and becomes more dense, the convenience that the proximity offers can over time be a very significant advantage over rental companies’ hub-and-spoke retail model,” says Haddad. “They can only have locations where there’s enough demand, and they can’t have too many or they’ll cannibalize each other. In our marketplace, you might have an owner renting their car within a few minutes’ walk from your house.”

Haddad says the average owner who lists their car on RelayRides rents the vehicle for eight to nine days in a month, and makes just over $250–which is also the average monthly cost of owning a vehicle in the U.S., including insurance, depreciation, and other costs. For this reason, 50% of owners on RelayRides are renting their only car. “What we’ve typically seen is that these owners need their cars during the week but not during the weekend, or vice versa,” says Haddad. “We’re finding that owners with only one car are often able to modify their transportation options to enable occasional rental, because the economics of renting it are so favorable.” The other 50% of owners rent their second or third cars, or are long-term travelers, and are able to rent for longer durations of weeks or months.

We’d like it to become a quasi-mainstream activity, and I think it’s going to take a few years.

To address safety and trust issues inherent in sharing economy marketplaces, RelayRides has enabled real-time driving record verification that accepts or rejects prospective renters instantly during the sign-up process, resulting in a 20% to 30% rejection rate. “If a renter has had any major violation in their driving history, ever, even a long time ago, they will be rejected, and if they’ve had frequent minor violations over the past two years, we’ll also reject them,” says Haddad. “So our pool of drivers is better than the overall population of drivers in other rentals, or even their own cars.”