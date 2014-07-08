Put Your Old Phone Out To Pasture As A Forest Ranger In The Rainforest

In just a few years, more than half of Indonesia’s rainforest has disappeared to make way for agribusinesses that supply products such as toilet paper . Despite the fact that the government has issued a moratorium, logging and burning is still happening. As in other huge forests around the world, it’s just too easy for someone to cut down trees when they know they won’t get caught, and it’s impossible for governments or nonprofits to patrol vast remote areas.

New technology, however, might help. The Rainforest Connection, a solar-powered device made from recycled smartphones, can monitor the forest autonomously and alert a forest ranger when it detects a chainsaw, gunshots, or animal distress calls.





The device was the brainchild of engineer Topher White, who, while visiting a wildlife preserve in Indonesia, watched illegal logging happen five minutes away from a ranger station.

“To me this seemed like a ridiculous problem–that such a destructive activity could happen without anyone knowing about it. I noticed that I had cell service on my phone, and it immediately struck me that this was something we could use.”

White rigged up a set of old phones with a microphone, and was able to program the system to recognize distant chainsaws in the middle of the cacophony of usual jungle sounds. “It turns out that was the easy part,” he says. “The hard part was keeping them powered.”

Since the devices are intended to be installed high up in trees in remote areas, they had to be maintenance-free. Solar power seemed like the obvious answer at first, until White realized that solar cells stop working in the shade. “Under tree canopies, you have 90%-95% shadow,” he explains. “Occasionally, you’ll get rays of light that break through when the wind blows, and I had to build a panel with that in mind.”





Ultimately, he was able to piece together a solution from strips of crystalline solar cells that are usually discarded by manufacturers. It’s just enough power to keep the system running. With all of the electronics sealed inside a weatherproof case, the design could last on its own for two or even three years, he estimates.