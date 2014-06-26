6 Ways The Class Of 2015 Can Stand Out To Their Future Employers

I want to hire you, Class of 2015. I want you to walk across the stage next year with a diploma in one hand and a job offer in the other. I want to change the fact that 50% of recent college graduates are unemployed or underemployed, while 4.5 million jobs remain open in our country.

But here’s the thing: I don’t want to hire people who have never failed. I can’t hire you until you learn how to fire yourself.

My pitch is simple: You want to stand out to employers next year? Fire yourself from college right now. I’m not asking you to drop out, I’m asking you to drop the collegiate mindset and adopt the one you’re going to need to get hired next year.

Here’s how:

College has taught you not to fail. In the next two years, you are going to fail more than you ever have before. Embrace it. Own it. Fail harder. Fail faster. And learn to get over it.

This is what innovative companies want from you. In fact, failure is crucial to the basic model of prototyping. Get to a place where you’re 70% right, implement your idea, and learn from the data produced by your mistakes. Innovation requires failure.

My friend Jane Park, who has spent the last seven years revolutionizing the beauty business with her company Julep, told me that the biggest problems employers have with young graduates is that they’re working for the A grade.