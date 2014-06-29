This Startup Had Over 5 Million Users And A Great Product. Then It Folded

It’s a subject that gets plenty of ink in the business world–but mostly in terms of how it leads to success.

While the tech industry celebrates successes–the startups which scale to Facebook or Amazon size, the startups which sell for huge dollar sums (even when, as is frequently the case, the startups generate products with no financial value or even a strategy to make a profit)–there’s less attention paid to the companies which don’t make it. Many times, the difference between a company’s success or failure isn’t the founders’ savviness, the rockstar engineers, or the leadership’s ability to get savvy advisors. Lots of times, it simply comes down to when a company enters the market (first is not always best) and–worst of all–bad luck.

Consider Springpad, a startup founded in 2008 and once considered an Evernote rival. That wasn’t enough. The company failed to develop a monetization strategy–and despite their best efforts (and rumored acquisitions by Amazon and Google), things just didn’t turn around in time. On June 25, Springpad closed its doors.





The Springpad app was designed as an organizer for recipes, movies to watch, home improvement projects, and interior design projects. Essentially, it did everything Pinterest did–but two years before Pinterest entered the market. Crucially, their core product was designed for clipping items for later purchase, but their 2008 launch date occurred before the mobile app economy fully bloomed. Although their product anticipated market needs, it was there too soon. Before the company realized Pinterest was essentially doing what they did, it was too late. Even worse, they did not know how to make money off of their free service.

“We built a heck of a product,” Springpad cofounder Jeff Janer says. “But we didn’t build the business. In that respect, given our background, we wanted to provide useful information to people that could be monetized. That meant considering micro-transactions. We were considering organizing guru Peter Walsh’s Instant Kitchen Organizer as a free example for a series of different room organizers that we would launch as paid notebooks for purchase, or generating income from affiliate conversions, but we never rolled out a premium or freemium offering based on notebooks or anything like that. We had to make the choice of going for ad support or a freemium model. We went down the ad support path, which just required a lot more scale than we could ever achieve.”

When Springpad announced they had run out of money in May, their large user community was blindsided. The product–which included a robust and undervalued personal assistant component–had been championed over the years by productivity site Lifehacker, and a comment thread about their shuttering generated much discussion. Springpad had built a niche for themselves as an organizing product that had more functionality than Pinterest but was much easier to use then Evernote; and yet, by the time they realized they had missed the monetization boat, it was too late.