IUSF2014 Up Close

WELCOME REMARKS / 8:30 AM

SESSION TO BE ANNOUNCED / 8:35 AM

SESSION 1 / 8:40 AM

“The Business of Altruism” – Vivienne Harr, a 10-year-old entrepreneur, wants to help end child slavery. Twitter co-founder Biz Stone wants to make supporting social causes easier through the power of technology. Hear about the unlikely partnership that launched a new mobile platform designed to spur social change.

Biz Stone, Co-founder and CEO, Jelly; ERIC HARR, CEO, STAND; VIVIENNE HARR, Founder, STAND

SESSION 2 / 9:10 AM

“Successfully Sustainable: Inside Patagonia’s Mission-Driven Business” – Patagonia, the outdoor clothing company, is the poster child for doing business to help the planet. From launching a venture fund to developing and producing a feature-length environmental documentary to adopting an open-source approach to sustainable product development, Patagonia’s team is crossing more innovative terrain than ever before.

Rose Marcario, President and CEO, Patagonia; Moderated by DANIELLE SACKS, Senior Writer, Fast Company

SESSION 3 / 9:40 AM

“Up Close: Designing the Next-Generation Sub” – The Navy is rethinking its massively complex submarines with some of the most common products in consumer technology: an Xbox, iPad, and a smartphone. Step inside the process that’s rapidly changing how subs perform their missions.

Josh Smith, TANG Director, Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab; Moderated by CHUCK SALTER, Senior Writer, Fast Company

SESSION 4 / 09:50 AM

“Lessons for Leading Creatively” – How do you inject creativity into a corporate culture? Learn the secrets of how to manage creatives, develop the best creative ideas from your team, and build an office environment where every voice is heard.

Ed Catmull, President, Walt Disney and Pixar Animation Studios; Moderated by RICK TETZELI, Executive Editor, Fast Company

NETWORKING BREAK / 10:20 AM

Creativity, Inc. book signing with Ed Catmull.

SESSION 5 / 10:40 AM

“Redefining the Regulators” – Learn how Lyft, the popular ride-sharing startup, navigates one of the most difficult barriers to entry in a new city: local regulators. With a mission to redefine how we use transportation around the country, find out how the company plans to disrupt the status quo city by city.

John Zimmer, President, Lyft; Moderated by Noah Robischon, Executive Editor, Fast Company

SESSION 6 / 11:00 AM

“Diversity Matters: How Tristan Walker is Changing the Valley” – Meet the entrepreneur who wants to not only transform health and beauty products for people of color, but also the ethos of who works (and succeeds) in Silicon Valley.

Tristan Walker, Founder and CEO, Walker & Co. Brands;

J.J. MCCORVEY, Associate Editor, Fast Company



SESSION 7 / 11:25 AM

“The Reinvention of Milk” – In this unique storytelling format—“performance journalism” narrated by Fast Companysenior writer Chuck Salter—embark on the surprising journey to a healthier glass of milk and a dairy farm like no other.

Mike Ohmstede, Vice President of Investments and Ventures, Coca-Cola;

Mike and Sue McCloskey, Co-founders of Fairlife and owners of Fair Oaks Farms;

Steve Jones, CEO, Fairlife;

Moderated by CHUCK SALTER, Senior Writer, Fast Company



SESSION 8 / 11:55 AM

“Up Close: The Future of Light” – A skilled team of inventors has developed the world’s thinnest LED light technology, called Lightpaper. Experience the invention for yourself, and step into the future as the company’s CEO illuminates its many possible applications.

CODY PETERSON, CEO, Rohinni;

CHUCK SALTER, Senior Writer, Fast Company