IUSF2014 Overview

About Innovation Uncensored Fast Company’s Innovation Uncensored is for anyone with a mind for modern business. Join more than 500 executives, inventors, strategists, designers, marketers, visionaries, and creatives from the worlds of technology, business and design on November 10th and 11th for a conversation on the power of innovation and disruption in business.

By Christopher McClellanlong Read

Fast Company’s Innovation Uncensored is for anyone with a mind for modern business. Join more than 500 executives, inventors, strategists, designers, marketers, visionaries, and creatives from the worlds of technology, business and design on November 10th and 11th for a conversation on the power of innovation and disruption in business.

With talented speakers and groundbreaking business solutions, Innovation Uncensored brings the best of Fast Company’s magazine and websites to life on-stage. Be prepared to connect with a diverse crowd of leaders and for the rush of extraordinary ideas that will transform your business, brand and career.

Day 1 of Innovation Uncensored will take place at various off sites around San Francisco.

Day 2 of innovation uncensored will take place at the metreon with the address listed there.

2014 Main Stage Speakers

Check back often for updates


Kent Alterman

Comedy Central


Ed Catmull

Walt Disney and Pixar Animation Studios


Matías Duarte

Google


Michele Ganeless

Comedy Central


Casey Gerald

MBAs Across America


Eric Harr

Stand Inc.


Vivienne Harr

Stand Inc.


Grace Helbig

It’s Grace


Steve Jones

Fairlife LLC


Raina Kumra

Mavin


Aaron Levie

Box


Alejandro Manzano

Boyce Avenue


Daniel Manzano

Boyce Avenue


Fabian Manzano

Boyce Avenue


Rose Marcario

Patagonia


Bill Maris

Google Ventures


Andrew Mason

Detour


Michael J. McCloskey

Fairlife LLC.


Sue McCloskey

Fair Oaks Farms


Dennis Miloseski

Samsung


Ingrid Nilsen

MissGlamorazzi


Mike Ohmstede

The Coca-Cola Co.


Jane Park

Julep


DJ Patil

RelateIQ


Cody Peterson

Rohinni


Josh Smith

Johns Hopkins University


Biz Stone

Jelly Inc.


Baratunde Thurston

Cultivated Wit


Gentry Underwood

Dropbox


Tristan Walker

Walker & Co.


Padmasree Warrior

Cisco


John Zimmer

Lyft

Off-site Hosts

Check back often for updates


Jason Altman

Ubisoft


Lee Chae

Hampton Creek


John Couling

Dolby Laboratories


Brett Crockett

Dolby Laboratories


Paul Cross

Ubisoft


Paul Dillinger

Levi Strauss & Co.


Kara Goldin

Hint Inc.


Michael Gough

Adobe


Bronwen Hanna-Korpi

Belcampo Meat Co.


Chris Jones

Hampton Creek


Tony Key

Ubisoft


Kyle Lapham

Counsyl


Ido Leffler

Yes To/Yoobi


Tim McDonough

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.


Dennis Miloseski

Samsung


Howard Nuk

Samsung Design America


Lesley Phord-Toy

Ubisoft


Ramji Srinivasan

Counsyl


Marco Zappacosta

Thumbtack

