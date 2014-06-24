Despite Losing Its Cool, Facebook Is Still The Most Popular Social Network For Teens

With teachers, parents, and even grandparents hopping on the Facebook bandwagon, it’s no longer the hip online destination it once was–but that doesn’t mean teens have abandoned the world’s most popular social network.

After polling 4,517 Internet users in the U.S. between the ages of 12 and 17, Forrester analyst Nate Elliott released a chart Tuesday of teens’ social media use, and Facebook remains on top. “More than three-quarters of online youth use Facebook–twice as many as [those who] use Pinterest or Tumblr or Snapchat, and more than [the number of teens who] use Instagram and [WhatsApp] combined,” he wrote in a blog post. “And 28% of young users who are on Facebook say they use it ‘all the time,’ a higher percentage than said about any other social network.”





Elliott insists Facebook doesn’t have a teen problem, but a Fast Company story published this month that zeroed in on a high school in Queens shows the demographic hardly thinks of the social network as cool–something Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg recognizes. “Obviously, like, Facebook is not cool,” a 15-year-old student said.