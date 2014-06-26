Revealing The Naked Truth Behind the Agency-Client Relationship

The process of making good advertising is a complex one that requires equal parts business acumen, applied creativity, risk-taking, and trust. Of the client-agency relationship, all involved believe that trust is the strongest of these ties that bind. In fact, 98% of both clients and agencies believe that a trust-based union leads to better work.

Yet, when it comes to the inner workings of the relationship, there’s a serious disconnect between what one side believes and the other’s perception. Where 88% of clients claim to speak their mind freely, only 36% of agency partners agree. Where 90% of agencies say they truly understand their clients’ business, only 65% of other-halves agree. It’s a classic he-said, she-said situation that reveals the client-agency relationship is a pretty dysfunctional one.

These findings are the result of a study into the relationship between brands and their creative partners from agency RPA and USA Today. Dubbed The Naked Truth, the study involving about 150 senior-level agency and brand marketing leaders was initiated by RPA as a way to stimulate dialogue on the topic, and was presented recently at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Tim Leake, SVP growth and innovation at RPA, says he first noticed the significance of the issue while outside of the client-agency dynamic. “Metaphorically, the first time I saw a client naked was when I pivoted from being a creative to working with Hyper Island, a consulting agency. Clients said things to me they never said when I was working agency side. Over lunch, a client once said to me, ‘Honestly, I simply don’t trust any of my agencies to actually solve my marketing problems.’ That got me wondering, what else aren’t they saying out loud.”

Tasked with applying creativity to ensure the future success of his agency, Leake decided to focus on improving relationships because, as he says, “the better the relationships, the better the work.”





Through surveying agency and marketing leaders, Leake came up with four truths affecting trust and a four-point plan for increasing trust.

In short, those truths are: