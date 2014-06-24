Ever Wonder How Music Is Matched To Your Mood?

Before long, it won’t be enough for music services to play songs you might enjoy. Instead, the music platforms of the future will know exactly what you want to hear based on your mood. But how?

The latest foray into mood-powered music comes from Rok Mobile. When the music-focused mobile carrier launches in a few weeks, it will be powered by Gracenote’s Rhythm platform. This will give users of the Rok music service the ability to use a mood grid to play songs based on how they’re feeling. The company’s Rhythm platform has been categorizing song moods for a while, but this is the first time it’s being used publicly.

Rok Mobile isn’t the first company to tackle mood-based music curation. Beats famously introduced its Sentence feature, which lets you dictate a playlist by playing a Mad Libs-like fill-in-the-blank. Songza also built its service on playing music depending on what you’re doing right now. Moodagent is one of the more visual music apps, using sliders to adjust the amount of “angry” or “happy.”





Rok Mobile will also be visual in its approach. Users of the mobile service’s app will see different squares defined by extremes on the top, bottom, left, and right. The X axis is defined by intensity ranging from calm to energetic, while the Y axis is emotion ranging from dark to positive.

“Music evokes memories and emotions, it helps define how you are feeling at this very moment,“ says Ty Roberts, chief strategy officer and cofounder of Gracenote. ”By assigning specific moods to every song, Gracenote is finding commonalities that cross artists, genres, and eras. This allows us to bring together songs that share similarities to match what you want to listen to right now.”

When Gracenote gets new music, there’s a few different ways that it initially breaks it down and gets it into its system. If it’s a new song from a new artist then the human editorial team–or “musicologists” as they’re called–listens and assigns a basic artist profile.

A new artist with new music: First, a new artist with a new song gets tagged with a genre profile. If a song spans more than one genre, it’s weighted, such as 80% contemporary R&B and 20% hip-hop. Next, a song is tagged with its origin. For example, The Killers are from–and associated with–Las Vegas.