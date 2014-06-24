Tutus, Sparkly Nail Polish, And Half-Pipes: These 6-Year-Olds Will Make You Want To Raise Skateboarding Girls

The three 6-year-old girls who make up the Pink Helmet Posse , profiled in a short Op-Doc in The New York Times that also screened at Tribeca, are equal parts adorable and badass. The film opens with the three friends, Relz, Bella, and Sierra, painting their nails in the middle of a skate park. Next, we see them dropping into a half-pipe and maneuvering around a pile of leaves.





The rest of the film follows the insanely talented crew as they practice tricks, fall on their faces, and get scared of bees. Their Instagram also shows them in action. It all makes you want to go back to your childhood and trade in the Barbie dolls for some fairy wings and a hot pink skateboard.

Not only are the three tutu-wearing 6-year-olds breaking gender stereotypes and pissing off their older brothers, but they’re also activists. “I want there to be the same amount of girls to be skating as the same amount of boys,” Sierra says in the film. The Pink Helmet Posse has a website, where they sell bright pink boards, helmets, and T-shirts, hoping to get more girls interested in the male-dominated sport. At last year’s X Games, of the 192 competitors, only 33 were women, and by the age of 14 girls are twice as likely to drop out of sports as boys. All three of the posse members want to make it to the X Games and skate until they’re “old.”





They also hope their posse will encourage more girls to skate. “We want to make it easy and fun for girls to start skateboarding,” reads the website. “We will be showing basic tutorials, and pictures of our adventures to encourage and inspire you to go skate. We know it can be intimidating, but we’re here to show you that skateboarding is not just for boys.”