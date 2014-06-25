How Flexible Hours Can Harm Employees As Much As It Helps Them

President Obama, nice boss that he is, wants you to stroll into work whenever you please.

All right, that’s not entirely true. But at the White House Summit on Working Families this week, Obama did encourage employers to provide more flexibility–especially when it comes to family leave and childcare. As a first step toward that goal, the president outlined a policy for federal employees to request flexible work arrangements “without fear of retaliation.”

It’s hard to imagine any workers anywhere opposing that idea. Employees love workplace flexibility, and employers should, too, since it’s linked with increased productivity and higher job satisfaction. But what if the worker “retaliation” that Obama intends to outlaw occurs unintentionally? Some new behavioral evidence suggests that some bosses will harbor biases against employees with flexible work schedules without even realizing it.

Take the issue of starting and quitting times. Flexibility here is a great perk–especially for households with two working parents–but U.S. employers don’t do a great job granting it. While 81% of organizations allow some employees to periodically have flexible start and stop times, only 27% allow most or all employees to do so. And large organizations (more than 1,000 workers) tend to grant less flexible hours than small ones.

Via “Work-Life Balance and the Economics of Workplace Flexibility,” White House Council of Economic Advisors (June 2014) .



So the type of improved flexibility proposed by Obama might be a great benefit. The problem is that changing the rules doesn’t change employer perceptions, and employees who arrive late to work tend to have a bad reputation–even if they perform just as well in their job. In a new study set for publication in the Journal of Applied Psychology, researchers at the University of Washington have labeled this negative stereotype the “morning bias.”

“We suggest that supervisors exhibit a pervasive morning bias and stereotype employees with late start times as less conscientious than employees with early start times,” they write. “These perceptions in turn lead to lower performance ratings for employees with late start times.”

In one experiment, the researchers asked test participants to assume the role of a manager at a company giving an employee a performance evaluation. Some participants read descriptive profiles of an employee who gets to work at 7 a.m. and leaves at 3 p.m. Others read about a worker who keeps hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Both workers put in 8 hours, and the two employees also had identical records on all other objective performance measures.