Kickstarter Bets On Bringing The Slow Europe Model Of Journalism To The U.S.

As the foundation of American journalism continues to crumble, entrepreneurial reporters are turning to a 250-year-old European reporting model: the co-op. News cooperatives have long thrived in Europe–in Italy, Switzerland, and Germany–and in Mexico, too. Yet, with a few exceptions they never really took root in the U.S.

That may be changing. Kickstarter users alone have sent over $10 million to “over 2,000 journalism, periodical, radio, and podcast projects,” company spokesman David Gallagher said. To try and attract more, this month the company created a devoted journalism page, which is already humming along: A drone-reporting effort was fully funded in five days. A new culture magazine that launched this month is at 150% of its goal. The question is not whether some news co-ops will succeed (they already are) but whether the co-op news model can tackle some of the most important beats, with the most intimidating cost structures.

Deca is one such example: It aspires to publish the kind of long-form international investigative stories that you’d expect from a major news operation. Four days after launching on June 12, Deca reached its $15,000 fundraising goal. They quickly upped it to $35,000 and, with contributions ranging from $10 to more than $1,000, they’re on target to meet it.

Deca’s goal is to release one big new story each month. The first, And the City Swallowed Them, is an investigation of the murder of a 22-year-old Canadian model in Shanghai. It’s available as a Kindle Single for $2.99, or through a yearly subscription for $15. An app, for the same price, is launching this summer.

“There seems to be an appetite for it,” says McKenzie Funk, one of Deca’s founding members. “Now we are going to find out if they want it so much that they’ll download the stories.”

While a Deca author takes in the most revenue from single story sales, each Deca member gets a portion of proceeds, which are paid out in dividends at the end of the year. In short, they will either make or lose money together.

“We need to be each other’s insurance,” Funk says. “As with publishing, you don’t always know what the blockbuster will be.”