What’s Holding Back Impact Investing?

Over its eight year history, Revolution Foods, a startup that provides affordable, healthy school lunches to children in the U.S., has raised more than $70 million from a truly unusual mix of investors. Typical venture capital and private equity investors signed on, but so did DBL Investors–a firm focused on maximizing both financial returns and social impact–and charitable foundations looking to invest their capital in ways aligned with their mission. Today, according to cofounder Kristin Groos Richmond, Revolution serves a million healthy meals a week and is nearing $100 million in revenue.

Revolution Foods was an early beneficiary of the growing interest in impact investing, the idea that somewhere between the extremes of pure philanthropy and pure profit motives lies a massive middle ground that social ventures are only now just starting to tap.

If you were to imagine a crew team on a river, it’s like we don’t have all of the oars in water.

With the unveiling of a new report at the White House today, the investors who have pioneered this movement are now urging the U.S. government to create policies that will turbocharge its growth. (Update: At the event, The White House announced today a series of executive actions to encourage the growth of this sector.)

“Little changes at inflection points can make huge differences,” says Matt Bannick, managing partner at Omidyar Network and co-chair of the U.S. National Advisory Board on Impact Investing, a 27-member panel that formed following a meeting of G-8 nations on the issue in 2013. “Rather than being a potential constraint, government can be an accelerator.”

Impact investing is not new, but it’s gained momentum in recent years. It can encompass a wide range of investors and investment vehicles, from early-stage startup equity to community development funds to the emerging area of social impact bonds that give off interest tied to the successful results of non-profit work. J.P. Morgan and the Global Impact Investing Network estimate that there are $46 billion in impact investments under management today, but while this figure represents growth, it’s only the tiniest sliver invested in the $210 trillion in financial markets around the world.

Seasoned impact investors say there is much more potential to direct private capital towards addressing the world’s pressing social and environmental challenges than what is done today–especially if a number of policies can be tweaked. “If you were to imagine a crew team on a river, it’s like we don’t have all of the oars in water, because private enterprise has, for the most part, sat on the sidelines,” says Jean Case, CEO of The Case Foundation and an advisory board member.

The advisory board’s report details more than two dozen government actions that could both remove existing barriers to impact investing, increase the effectiveness of the government’s own programs, and proactively provide new incentives to encourage growth. Congress could approve the U.S. Treasury’s Pay For Success Fund and review the tax code to provide new perks, the report suggests. Or the federal government could loosen constraints on the U.S. Overseas Private Investment Corporation, allowing the international development agency to provide early-stage equity, not just loans. Other major changes would make it easier for foundation endowments and pension funds to consider social impact in their investments. For different reasons, both are limited in what they can do today.