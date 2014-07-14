All The Ills Of The World, In Beautiful, Biting Illustrations

It’s visual whiplash. The soft lines and gentle colors lure you in, then–pow!–the subject matter hits you with unexpected force.

After racking up nearly 100 prizes and distinctions around the globe–including the 2005 Eryk Prize from the Association of Polish Cartoonists–the stinging satire of 38-year-old Polish artist Pawel Kuczynski has been making its way around the Internet of late.





Kuczynski studied graphics at the Academy of Fine Arts in Poznan, but, in 2004, turned his attention to satirical illustration with an eye toward urging viewers to rethink their everyday influences–and the sway that social media, money, public image, and politics hold over all of us.

Check out the slide show for some of his works.