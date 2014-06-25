Cheesy Wine-Bottle Lamps Get An Elegant Makeover

We’re no stranger to projects that use recycled wine bottles; there are about a million on Pinterest . But this one, designed by Barcelona company Nutcreatives and produced by eco-conscious glass studio Lucirmás, stands out by being, well, gorgeous. And we’re not qualifying that for a recycled project in the slightest.

The LaFlor lamp is made by lopping off the bottom of a slender glass wine bottle (the bottom is discarded) and then dipping the top in paint. Then a copper, flared lampshade is attached to the open base of the wine bottle, and a light bulb is strung in the middle of it. The lamp is designed to hang from the ceiling.

It’s modern and clean, and you wouldn’t even know that it’s made from a wine bottle unless you looked closely–but knowing that, it becomes an even more compelling piece.

You can see the lamp being constructed in the video above. Or you can just buy it here for about $275 USD.

[H/T Designboom]