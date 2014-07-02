Ask The Experts, The Crowdsourced Edition: Your Answers To Popular Reader Questions

We created Ask the Experts to answer your biggest, most perplexing work-life dilemmas with expert advice. Some reader questions though have struck a cord — clearly many of us struggle with the same issues in the office.

So we selected a few of our most popular columns and asked you (on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn) for your advice. Check out your responses (along with the experts) below.

“Lost in India” wrote in because he felt stuck and uninspired in his job, something a lot of people have felt at one time or another:

I am 28 years old and I’m doing well professionally, I make a good salary and I’ve been pretty successful, but I don’t feel like I’m living up to my potential.

I feel stuck in a job that doesn’t interest me. For the last three years I have felt like I am not doing anything worthwhile, and I don’t have a connection to anything I do. I want to do something that makes the world a better place but I don’t know what that is. I daydream about creating the next big thing that will change the world but I don’t know where to start.