Ask The Experts: I’m Shy. How Can I Get Noticed At Work Without Being Totally Uncomfortable?

But what about the introverts? Those who would prefer to just get on with their work in a little peace and quiet. Do they have no hope for career advancement in an office where those who talk loudest get the most attention?

A self-professed “classic introvert” wonders what can be done, and we turn to psychologist Art Markman for advice.

Hello, I guess I’m what you would call a classic introvert. I’m a hard worker, but I don’t really speak up for myself. I’m just more of the “keep my head down and work”-type rather than the “toot my own horn”- type. The bad news is that it always seems like those people who are the loudest about their ideas and accomplishments are the ones that are better-liked and are rewarded with promotions and big projects. For example, I know the advice is always to speak up in meetings but I freeze, and I can’t think on the spot like that. I always think of ideas and things I could have said after the fact. Is there anything I can do that won’t make me totally uncomfortable? Thanks in advance for your help, Shy By Nature



Art Markman, professor of Psychology and Marketing at the University of Texas at Austin. His latest book, Smart Change, focuses on how you can use the science of motivation to change your behavior at work and home. Follow @abmarkman.

Dear Shy:

You have given a good description of being an introvert. The personality dimension of extroversion/introversion is focused on how much someone really has the goal to be the center of attention in social situations. Extroverts crave that attention, while introverts prefer to work behind-the-scenes.

If you feel that being in the background is holding you back at work, then there are several things you can do to make your contributions more visible. Some of them should feel fairly comfortable, but others may require you to stretch out of your comfort zone a bit.

It can be hard to be the center of attention in meetings, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t let key people know what you have been doing. Find some of the important people in the organization, and set up meetings with them to discuss your progress on projects. You can use those meetings to get advice, but also to let people know what you have been doing. It is often easier to have these discussions when talking with just one other person.