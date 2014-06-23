Google Explores Offering Glass Outside The U.S.

The Mountain View, California-based search giant announced Monday it is opening up its Glass Explorer program to the United Kingdom–the first time Google Glass will be sold outside the U.S. U.K. residents who are 18 or older will be able to purchase Glass for £1,000, the equivalent of about $1,700, $200 higher than its price tag in the U.S.





The company announced the move on its social network, Google Plus. “The world sees the UK as a center (actually, a centre) of innovation,” explains the post. “It has produced some of the greatest technology inventors and inventions of the last century, and people on the ground are always excited to explore new products and ideas.”

Google first launched its Glass Explorer program in 2013 with an open call for applications. In April, the company hosted a one-day flash sale in the U.S., eventually opening up sales to all U.S. adult residents.





Since Glass’s launch, Google has been working to redesign its futuristic specs so they are more fashion-forward, teaming up with Diane von Furstenberg to offer limited-edition frames. It also struck up a partnership with glasses maker Luxottica earlier this year, potentially signaling the availability of Glass in malls across America.