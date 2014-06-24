A Behind-The-Scenes Look At The Creation Of An Electronic Music Track

Part of the thrill of going to a rock show is getting to watch musicians nimbly interact with their instruments. But at electronic music shows, where performers stand behind barely visible laptops and other mysterious machines, it’s near impossible to get a good look at where, exactly, their symphonies of bleeps and beats are coming from.

Director Mathieu le Dude and French producer 20syl offer a hypnotic behind-the-scenes look at the creation of electronic track “Kodama,” off 20syl’s new EP, Motifs. Seemingly disembodied hands hit drum machines, tap synthesizers, and twist knobs, revealing the origin of each distinct sound in the track.

Watching each little action makes you hone in on sounds that might otherwise blend into the background. It’s a smart way into the music. The complexity and precision of the piece’s performance is awe-inspiring, and might even convert disdainful antagonists of “computer music” into appreciators of the form. Also cool, in the video: We get to see the making of the cover art–a drawing of a zebra–in real time.

[H/T Juxtapoz]