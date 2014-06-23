Andy Murray Returns To Wimbledon With Adidas And Some Tennis Poetry

As the 2014 edition of The Championships kick off at the The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Adidas hits the grass with returning champion Andy Murray and some tennis poetry read by Kevin Spacey. Is it a bit weird? Sure, but so is any poetry reading where wear white shorts are a wardrobe requirement.





“Because it’s not about what you’ve done in the past/It’s about making the most noise today.”

The ad is dubbed “#SmashtheSilence Part Two” as it follows a similarly dramatic piece for the French Open starring Jo Wilfried Tsonga and Ana Ivanovic.





The poetry might not be your thing, but last year it was Murray’s Wimbledon story on the court that brought tears to a lot of eyes.