10 Breakthrough Innovations That Will Shape The World In 2025

What world-changing scientific discoveries might we see by 2025? Will we have more energy technologies that move us away from fossil fuels? Will there be cures for cancer and other diseases? How will we get around and communicate?

To make some predictions, the Thomson Reuters IP & Science unit looked at two sorts of data: current scientific journal literature and patent applications. Counting citations and other measures of buzz, they identified 10 hot fields, then made specific forecasts for each.

“A powerful outcome of studying scientific literature and patent data is that it gives you a window into the future–insight that isn’t always found in the public domain,” says Basil Moftah, president of the IP & Science business, which sells scientific database products. “We estimate that these will be in effect in another 11 years.”





Prevailing opinion says dementia could be one of our most serious future health challenges. The World Health Organization expects the number of cases to triple by 2050. Thomson Reuters is more optimistic in its report. It says a focus on pathogenic chromosomes that cause neuro-degenerative disease will result in more timely diagnosis, and earlier, more effective treatment. “In 2025, the studies of genetic mutations causing dementia, coupled with improved detection and onset-prevention methods, will result in far fewer people suffering from this disease,” it says.





One to warm the hearts of climate activists: By 2025, solar power will be the world’s largest single source of energy, the report says. “Solar thermal and solar photovoltaic energy (from new dye-sensitized and thin-film materials) will heat buildings, water, and provide energy for devices in the home and office, as well as in retail buildings and manufacturing facilities,” the authors write.





Type 1 diabetes typically strikes at an early age and isn’t as prevalent as Type 2 diabetes (which comes on in middle age). But cases have been rising fast nonetheless, for reasons that aren’t fully explained. The report gives hope that kids of the future won’t have to give themselves daily insulin shots. It expects “genomic-editing-and-repairing” to fix the problem before it sets in. “The human genome engineering platform will pave the way for the modification of disease-causing genes in humans, leading to the prevention of type I diabetes, among other ailments,” it says.





From the first three ideas, you may have noticed the report has a largely positive bent. This continues with the fourth idea: No more food shortages and no more food-insecure people. The innovation? Lighting. “In 2025, genetically modified crops will be grown rapidly and safely indoors, with round-the-clock light, using low energy LEDs that emit specific wavelengths to enhance growth by matching the crop to growth receptors added to the food’s DNA,” the report says. “Crops will also be bred to be disease resistant. And, they will be bred for high yield at specified wavelengths.”