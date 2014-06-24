Breakups are hard. They can be unpleasant and awkward, which is why some of us stay in relationships longer than we should. The same can be said for mentoring relationships.

Caroline O’Hara recently explored this topic for Harvard Business Review, and spoke with Professor Kathy Kram, management professor at Boston University and co-author of Strategic Relationships at Work: Creating Your Circle of Mentors, Sponsors, and Peers for Success in Business and Life to find out how to break up with your mentor. Here’s what they suggest:

“Ask yourself what value you’ve gained from your mentor, what guidance and support you feel you aren’t getting, and what you want going forward,” O’Hara says. Perhaps your goals have changed along the way and your mentor no longer suits your needs, she says. Or maybe you don’t click as well as you’d like.

By taking into account what you’ve learned, the deficiencies, and your mentor’s area of expertise, O’Hara says, you can better identify what you’re looking for and what areas you need to build.

Before throwing in the towel, you might want to give it one more shot with your mentor, O’Hara says. Did you state your expectations up front? Have you asked for guidance in a particular area and not received the response you were looking for?