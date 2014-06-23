These Haptic Gloves Can Teach Your Brain Skills Even When You’re Not Paying Attention

Last week at the MIT Tech Review Conference , Thad Starner, professor and director at Georgia Tech’s School of Interactive Computing, showed off some special gloves that could change the way blind people “see” the world.

A few years ago, Starner’s team built gloves that could teach people to play piano melodies in less than an hour, by sending motor vibrations through their hands. His new team just finished a study that proved they could do the same thing with Braille.

But this time around, something even more important happened. Researchers were surprised to discover that people could not only type Braille through passive haptic learning, but that they could actually read the Braille phrases afterward. (Note that these aren’t people who’d been exposed to Braille in the past.) And it wasn’t just their fingers that learned the phrases, some kind of muscle memory–it was also their brains.

“What we already found is that you can learn single hand melodies just using vibration while you’re doing other things like reading email or watching a video or doing a math test,” Starner explains. “You just go do your daily business and at the end of this, you can play the melody for ‘Amazing Grace.'”

However, this time around the problem is much more complex–and the implications much bigger. “Music is a particular low-level region of the brain,” Starner says. “But if you’re doing things like typing, that’s much higher levels of the brain. So this time we tried Braille. It’s six fingers, six dots. It’s chorded between two hands. It has all sorts of implications. It means we could access different parts of the brain. Braille was an ambitious goal for us.”

The study, conducted by Starner and PhD student Caitlyn Seim, worked like this: Each participant in the study wore a pair of gloves with tiny vibrating motors stitched into the knuckles. The motors vibrated in the same order as a typing pattern of a pre-determined phrase in Braille. Audio cues let the users know the Braille letters produced by typing that sequence. Afterward, everyone tried to type the phrase one time, without the cues or vibrations, on a keyboard.

The sequences were then repeated during a distraction task. Participants played a game for 30 minutes and were told to ignore the gloves. Half of the participants felt repeated vibrations and heard the cues; the others only heard the audio cues. When the game was over, participants tried to type the phrase without wearing the gloves.