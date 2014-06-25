Art Folds Into Science In Robert Lang’s Extreme Origami

Robert Lang’s largest folded scuplture is a flying Pteranodon with a 14-foot wingspan. His smallest is a 500-micron bird from a programmable self-folding polymer sheet. Then there are the Spirograph-like shapes that are too complex for a human to design.

A former NASA laser physicist, Lang has been combining origami and computing to rethink shapes previously thought impossible.

“What drew me to origami was the simplicity of what you needed–a sheet of paper, hands, and imagination,” says Lang, who works from his Alamo, California, home studio. “What has kept me interested for more than 40 years is the unlimited possibility of what can be created, just by folding.”

More than six dozen venues, including The New York’s Museum of Modern Art and the Indianapolis Museum of Art, have displayed his work, which commands $300 to $2,000. He’s written 14 books on origami–the most recent being Folding Paper, The Infinite Possibilities of Origami–and programs origami design software offered for free on his site, Langorigami.com.

Robert Lang at the opening of his Los Angeles exhibition. Susan Karlin

Currently, over 100 of his pieces are on display at a solo show, Folded, at the Williamson Gallery at the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, California, through August 20. He is also one of the origami artists showcased at the Surface to Structure: Folded Forms exhibition at Cooper Union in New York through July 3, Folding Paper: The Infinite Possibilities of Origami at the Bellevue Arts Museum in Bellevue, Washington through September 21, and Kevin Box/Origami in the Garden sculptural exhibition at the Santa Fe Botanical Garden in Santa Fe, New Mexico through October 25, and The Curious Art of Origami exhibition at the Shumei Hall Gallery during the AXS Curiosity Festival in Pasadena from September 19 to November 19.

He’ll also have several pieces on display June 28-29 in the public exhibition portion of Origami USA’s annual convention at New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology.

From his first folded patterns at age six, Lang honed his skills through his teen years from books, unaware of any origami groups in his Atlanta hometown. “Once I learned how to fold everything in the books, there were still subjects I wanted to fold, or where the design in the book didn’t look the way I thought it should look,” he says. “So I started making up my own designs by adapting techniques in new ways.”