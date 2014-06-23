Harvey Nichols And Volvo Trucks Win Film Grand Prix at Cannes

Harvey Nichols added a fourth Grand Prix to its impressive haul this year at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, with its Christmas campaign getting the top prize in the Film category, alongside Volvo Trucks.

The Harvey Nichols “Sorry, I Spent It on Myself” spot won the Grand Prix in the TVC section of the Film category, while Volvo Trucks “The Epic Split” won out in Internet Film, the campaign’s second Grand Prix.





The Volvo Trucks film, starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, by Forsman & Bodenfors, was praised for packing a “huge emotional punch” as well as delivering a product message. The Volvo Trucks campaign also won the Grand Prix in the Cyber category for “Live Tests.”

The Harvey Nichols film, by adam&eveDDB, was chosen for its bravery and for “flying in the face of holiday advertising convention,” according to the jury, headed by Amir Kassaei, the global chief creative officer for DDB Worldwide. The campaign also won the Grand Prix in Press, Promo & Activation, as well as the Integrated Grand Prix.





From the other entries, the jury said the strongest contenders in the TVC category for Film were Gold winners Nike “Possibilities” and the Old Spice “Momsong,” “Tree,” and “Bowl” spots, all by Wieden+Kennedy Portland.

In Internet Film, Wren’s “First Kiss” and Honda “Sound of Honda” by Dentsu Tokyo, were picked out as the strongest amongst the Gold winners.

Kassaei said it was evident from the judging process that technology is starting to redefine film.