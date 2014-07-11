Quiz: Who Designed It, Bjarke Ingels Or Julien De Smedt?

Architectural wunderkinds Julien De Smedt and Bjarke Ingels both got their start in Rem Koolhaas’s Rotterdam-based firm OMA. Together, they formed their own practice, PLOT, in 2001. Though they’ve since parted ways and begun their own successful firms, JDS and BIG, they have retained a markedly similar style. Even eight years after the split, looking at their designs, it can be hard to tell the three-letter eponymous firms apart.
Can you guess whose design is whose?
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
Answers:
- 1. E2 Ecology and Economy (2011): BIG; 2. Keizer Karel Building (2013): JDS; 3. Danish Pavilion (2010): BIG; 4. Bike City (2011): JDS; 5. Koutalaki Ski Village (2011): BIG; 6. Holmenkollen Ski Jump (2011): JDS; 7. Hualien Residences (2009): BIG; 8. Hangzhou Waves (2011): JDS; 9. Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (2010): JDS; 10. Axel Springer Campus (2013): BIG.