Quiz: Who Designed It, Bjarke Ingels Or Julien De Smedt?

By Shaunacy Ferro1 minute Read

Architectural wunderkinds Julien De Smedt and Bjarke Ingels both got their start in Rem Koolhaas’s Rotterdam-based firm OMA. Together, they formed their own practice, PLOT, in 2001. Though they’ve since parted ways and begun their own successful firms, JDS and BIG, they have retained a markedly similar style. Even eight years after the split, looking at their designs, it can be hard to tell the three-letter eponymous firms apart.

Can you guess whose design is whose?

1.


2.


3.


4.


5.


6.


7.


8.


9.


10.


Answers:

