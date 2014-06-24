The Unusual Habits Of 8 Famous Creative Minds

There is no secret formula for innovation, and a lot of great minds arrive at their creativity in many different ways.

Though we’d all like to crack the code for reaching our creative breakthrough, it’s likely that emulating the habits prescribed by one famous person or another won’t be the cure-all to your stagnated creativity. Though, there’s probably no harm in giving it a try.

So to satiate your voyeuristic curiosity, compiled here are some of the least orthodox, but still effective creative processes of eight great minds.

He was a champion of the power nap, using his “slumber with key” method to wake him as soon as he fell asleep. Sitting in a chair, Dali would hold a metal key in his hand over a metal plate, and the moment sleep began to overcome him, the key would slip from his fingers and clang noisily on the plate below, waking him from the brief moments he had barely lost consciousness.

“Not a second more is needed for your physical and psychic being to be revivified by just the necessary amount of repose,” Dali wrote in 50 Secrets of Magic Craftsmanship.

His practice took advantage of hypnagogia, the transitional state between when you’re fully conscious and asleep. During this time, people can experience visual and auditory hallucinations (have you ever thought someone was calling your name just as you were drifting off to sleep?), sleep paralysis, synesthesia, and feelings of out-of-body-experiences. Andreas Mavromatis explains in his book Hypnagogia that when we are in this state, our ego boundaries loosen up and we are more open to a fluid association of ideas.

In his book Decoded, he writes about working hard on the streets as a teenage drug dealer, not having the time or resources to put pen to paper when rhymes would come to him. “So I created little corners in my head where I stored rhymes,” he wrote. Jay-Z believes the process of storing his creative bursts daily built up his memory “muscle,” and to this day he “writes” his lyrics and flow in his head before entering the recording booth.