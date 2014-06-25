How The Dean Of Duke’s Medical School Is Breaking Down “Invisible” Gender Barriers

When Dr. Nancy Andrews interviewed for the position of dean at the Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, North Carolina, she didn’t give much thought to her gender.

As the communications team began preparing a news release about her taking over the role on October 1, 2007, they realized that she was the first woman to lead a top-10 research-intensive medical school. That fact got a great deal of play in the media.

“It really caught on and surprised me at how much attention it got, especially in 2007,” she says.

While she wasn’t aware of it before she took the position, she says a number of people told her afterward that Duke had a reputation for being “a very macho place,” sometimes referred to as “the Duke Marines,” she says. Few thought they would hire a woman as medical school dean.

But the noise didn’t stop Andrews from moving forward with her vision. Duke had always been known for educating leaders. She wanted to capitalize on the existing strengths, including its nimble, collaborative culture to find new ways to approach big problems by working with various areas of the university, and to continue Duke’s 84-year tradition as a top medical school. Here’s how she accomplished that:

Andrews is interested in helping women get over some of the “invisible” challenges and bias that still exist in the medical world. While women have very similar opportunities when they’re students or just out of school as residents or post-doctoral fellows, disadvantages compile as they move up the faculty ranks, she says.

“[They] are probably unintended, but [women deal with] a little less lab space, less secretarial support, less academic time, tend to compound, and less salary in some cases,” she says. “So, the baseline is lower and it’s a little bit less at each step, so going higher and higher, those disadvantages can add up to be pretty substantial.”