The Controversy Over Whether Monsanto’s GM Corn Gives Rats Cancer Continues

In 2012, a study was released that seemed at first glance to justify every anti-GMO advocate’s worst fears: eating genetically modified food gives you cancer. Now, after a long period of controversy, the study is back, albeit somewhat diminished.

The research, led by molecular biologist Gilles-Eric Séralini, claimed that rats fed Monsanto’s Roundup-resistant corn for a two year period developed more tumors and died significantly faster than controls. Rats given drinking water contaminated with Roundup, which is an herbicide manufactured by Monsanto, also developed tumors. The backlash from the scientific community didn’t take long.

The sample size, 10 male and 10 female rats in each group, was too small, outside scientists said. Plus, the type of rats used in the study, known as Sprague-Dawley rats, are prone to developing tumors. Ted Schettler, science director of the Science and Environmental Health Network, told Mother Jones in an interview at the time:

Overall, he said, he’s “intrigued” by the results, but isn’t convinced. “I don’t want to trash” the study, he said, “but I just don’t see enough there that’s very persuasive to me at this point.” He added: “It does suggest to me that we need longer term feeding studies with GM foodstuff, in a standardized way with the right number of animals in each group so we can pick up the changes and be confident that they exist.” He stressed that using enough rats to show robust, statistically significant results would be very expensive.

Less than a year later, in the fall of 2013, the study was retracted by the journal Food and Chemical Toxicology, which originally published the research. Elsevier, the publisher of the journal, offered up many of the same points that scientists had been complaining about:

Unequivocally, the Editor-in-Chief found no evidence of fraud or intentional misrepresentation of the data. However, there is a legitimate cause for concern regarding both the number of animals in each study group and the particular strain selected. The low number of animals had been identified as a cause for concern during the initial review process, but the peer review decision ultimately weighed that the work still had merit despite this limitation. A more in-depth look at the raw data revealed that no definitive conclusions can be reached with this small sample size regarding the role of either NK603 or glyphosate in regards to overall mortality or tumor incidence. Given the known high incidence of tumors in the Sprague-Dawley rat, normal variability cannot be excluded as the cause of the higher mortality and incidence observed in the treated groups.

This week, Séralini and his fellow researchers republished their study, “Long term toxicity of a Roundup herbicide and a Roundup-tolerant genetically modified maize,” along with commentary on the retraction, in the journal Environmental Sciences Europe. The new version, edited for clarity, makes it clear that it isn’t a carcinogenesis study (a study on cancer generation).

Our research represents the first chronic study on these substances, in which all observations including tumors are reported chronologically. Thus, it was not designed as a carcinogenicity study. We report the major findings with 34 organs observed and 56 parameters analyzed at 11 time points for most organs.

Those findings include kidney and liver toxicity, earlier death, and, of course, tumors.

“The authors have more carefully crafted this [version]. It’s designed to look at toxicity endpoints, not cancer endpoints,” says Laura Vandenberg, an assistant professor of environmental health sciences at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.