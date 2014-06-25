6 Screenwriting Tips From In-Demand “Burning Love” Creator Erica Oyama

Oyama had been a faithful viewer of The Bachelor for years before it occurred to her that the genre this show belonged to was a lush, practically untouched creative landscape for parody. After a particularly goofy season finale in 2010, in which bachelor Jake Pavelka proposed to the clear-cut villain of the show, Vienna Girardi, inspiration struck. The next day, Oyama sat down and began hammering out an idea whose impact would last way longer than Pavelka and Girardi, who inevitably split up three months later.

That idea became Burning Love, a Bachelor-iffic satire Oyama wrote and produced, and which her husband, Ken Marino, directed and starred in. After an initial run as a Yahoo web series, the show eventually got picked up by E! and ran for two more televised seasons. Despite having worked for years as a writer on shows like Children’s Hospital, and adding jokes and polish to Marino vehicles like Role Models and Wanderlust, Oyama instantly became a known quantity because of Burning Love. It was her calling card, and with it came a lot of offers.

As of now, Oyama has five screenplays in development. Some are collaborations with Marino, like the adaptation of profanity-based children’s book, Go the Fuck to Sleep, and some are solo endeavors, like the forthcoming White Girl Problems. With a full slate of projects in various stages, Oyama talked to Co.Create recently about writing with a partner, handling multiple scripts at once, and making choices much more difficult than which bachelorette should get the rose.

Burning Love Season 1

A web series is a good place to express every weird thought you have, and some of the work is similar to writing a movie. I wrote Burning Love’s first season almost all at once, so it ended up being over 140 pages. It sort of felt like a movie-length script, even though it was episodic. Structurally, it doesn’t hit the same beats in the same places as a movie would, but it wasn’t such a difficult transition.

We first wrote and pitched a Burning Love treatment, and I had a script for the final episode. But then we also shot what’s called a sizzle reel. We spent a day with friends and people we thought were really funny, and I scripted a sort of trailer for what the series could be–little snippets of dates, and catfights, and testimonials and stuff like that. At that point, we were lucky enough that [Ben Stiller’s company] Red Hour was excited about it and Ben Stiller personally agreed to do a cameo, so we were able to put him in the sizzle reel, which obviously helped us sell it to Yahoo.

Erica Oyama and her husband Ken Marino Photo by Robyn Von Swank

[Ken Marino and I] try to break the story together in the same room, with note cards, and brainstorm and pitch things out. Then when it’s time to write the actual screenplay, I’ll usually go and knock out a first draft, because I type way faster than he does. I’ll do the first draft, then we’ll pass it back and forth. And once we get notes back from producers, we’ll sit down and share a screen and address those notes together. But yeah, we do have to divide and conquer a bit or we go crazy.