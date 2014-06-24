How To Get More Done By Having Less To Do

Ask anyone how their life’s going these days, and either he or she will answer: “Busy!”

“I think it’s an almost universal experience right now that people feel busy but not productive,” says Greg McKeown, whose new book, Essentialism: The Disciplined Pursuit of Less, argues for paring back commitments to achieve more.

If you’re feeling stretched, here’s five ways how to pull yourself back together:

You’re looking at a new opportunity. Rank it on a scale of 1 to 10 on how amazing you think it is. Then try this little thought experiment: “If it’s not a nine or 10, then it’s a one,” says McKeown. The goal is to take on tasks that are “a superb use of my time,” he says, “and I don’t mean that selfishly. I mean, is this the best way I can contribute to others, to society, is this my very highest point of contribution?”

The point is that “we need to see the difference between things that are good and things that are exceptionally good,” he says. “It’s an important distinction in a world exploding with options.”

As you examine your current life commitments, the best metaphor is to clean out your closet. Most of us look at unworn old clothes and ask less-than-helpful questions, says McKeown. “Will it one day come back into fashion? Will it one day fit me again?” A better criteria for keeping it is this: Would I buy it now?

Likewise, if you’re holding onto a commitment only because you’ve been doing it for a while, ask yourself if you’d add it to your life if it weren’t already there. If the answer is no, then you could consider extricating yourself.