Fast Company is hiring a production associate, who will report to the production director. The production associate will work on both the print magazine and the DPS iPad app. This is a full-time position based in our New York office.
Job duties include:
- Sending art to color house for corrections, and guiding the color correction process with the photo department
- Routing proofs and match prints to editors throughout the editorial process
- Sending files to color house for match prints
- Creating layouts and articles in K4 for each issue, and flowing and attaching text
- Troubleshoot any K4 issues
- Tightening layouts for creative director approval
- Converting print layouts to DPS layouts for the iPad issue
- Linking art in both print and iPad layouts
- Taking care of the production process for the iPad
- Working with advertising production for iPad issues to paginate complete digital issue
- Creating house ads when necessary
- Backing up files after ship, and sending to foreign editions along with print vendors
- Updating edit wall regularly
Qualifications:
- 1-3 years of publishing industry experience
- Strong knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite, especially InDesign, and including DPS plugin
- Keen eye for typography strongly desired
- K4 knowledge a plus
- Strong time management and organizational skills
- Ability to prioritize, take direction, and learn quickly
- An eye for color correction/retouching
- Positive attitude and willingness to pitch in wherever needed
To apply, please send resume, cover letter, and a PDF portfolio or link to prodasstfc [at] fastcompany [dot] com.