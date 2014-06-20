advertisement
Fast Company Is Hiring A Production Associate
Fast Company is hiring a production associate, who will report to the production director. The production associate will work on both the print magazine and the DPS iPad app. This is a full-time position based in our New York office.

Job duties include:

  • Sending art to color house for corrections, and guiding the color correction process with the photo department
  • Routing proofs and match prints to editors throughout the editorial process
  • Sending files to color house for match prints
  • Creating layouts and articles in K4 for each issue, and flowing and attaching text
  • Troubleshoot any K4 issues
  • Tightening layouts for creative director approval
  • Converting print layouts to DPS layouts for the iPad issue
  • Linking art in both print and iPad layouts
  • Taking care of the production process for the iPad
  • Working with advertising production for iPad issues to paginate complete digital issue
  • Creating house ads when necessary
  • Backing up files after ship, and sending to foreign editions along with print vendors
  • Updating edit wall regularly

Qualifications:

  • 1-3 years of publishing industry experience
  • Strong knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite, especially InDesign, and including DPS plugin
  • Keen eye for typography strongly desired
  • K4 knowledge a plus
  • Strong time management and organizational skills
  • Ability to prioritize, take direction, and learn quickly
  • An eye for color correction/retouching
  • Positive attitude and willingness to pitch in wherever needed

To apply, please send resume, cover letter, and a PDF portfolio or link to prodasstfc [at] fastcompany [dot] com.

