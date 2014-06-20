Inside the U.K.’s Plan To Make Robots Part of Everyday Life

For the past 18 months, the U.K. has been building a strategy for a robotic future–with bots responsible for decommissioning nuclear sites, servicing oil rigs, and even delivering pizzas. According to The Wall Street Journal , the country will unveil its plans for implementing autonomous robots into everyday life (from construction work to garbage collection) via the Robotics and Autonomous Systems Special Interest Group on July 1st.

In an effort to catch up with the cutting-edge robotics industry in Japan, legislators aim to make the U.K. the world’s foremost country for robotics research and development. They plan to fund more robotics programs in U.K. schools and universities, and are focused on technology that allows humans to control multiple robots simultaneously–making this a new sector for job opportunities.

Though the Thatcher administration launched an initiative to advance the robotics industry in 1985, none of the more than 2,000 robots working in the U.K. in 2012 were manufactured within the country. Industry insiders believe that the country is better prepared than it was 30 years ago.