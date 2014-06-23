New “Mockingjay” Campaign Salutes The Heroes Of Panem’s Districts With Propaganda Posters

We’re in the midst of summer blockbuster season, so the forthcoming autumn blockbusters are barely on our radar. But this new series of propaganda-style posters for November’s The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part One, the subtitle-heavy follow-up to last year’s highest-grossing film, demands a little bit of attention.

Part of an alternate-reality style website sanctioned by The Capitol Ministry of Information, the campaign highlights a bunch of random citizens of the various districts of Panem, the dystopian nightmare version of America in which the series is set. The campaign describes them as “heroes” for doing the ordinary business of their districts–raising livestock, harvesting grain, chopping wood, catching fish, etc. It’s a clever campaign that, as the film series moves toward its inevitable “country in revolt” plot, makes a lot of in-world sense. Do you want to follow the lead of some spoiled reality show winners, or are you on Team Hunky Lumberjack From District 7?





As the Hunger Games series moves out of the dark reality show satire it’s been built around for the past few films, and into a broader, expanded world where it’s up to a host of ordinary people to make a difference, this is a fun first peek at what Mockingjay has in store.