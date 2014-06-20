What If You Worked For A Boss Like Former American Apparel CEO Dov Charney?

Dov Charney was removed as CEO of American Apparel this week after an extended period of bad behavior.

Charney reportedly crossed boundaries with his employees in ways that were completely inappropriate, and he has been accused of sexual assault and sexual harassment by employees.

His behavior went on for a long time before the board decided to act. That means that many employees had to work under conditions of harassment for a long time before anything was done.

One complicating factor in a situation like this is that our culture excuses bad behavior by creative individuals. Artists, musicians, and even business leaders with big personalities garner respect for their ability to push boundaries within their genre. However, there is a broad belief that people who push boundaries in one area of their lives will have a hard time respecting boundaries in other aspects of their lives.

That belief can be used to justify harassment and (worse yet) assault. It is one thing to shake our heads at someone else’s wild lifestyle when it involves consensual relationships among adults. But, we should not look away at behavior that crosses the line into nonconsensual sexual talk and action.

So, what should you do if you are working for a boss like Dov Charney?

If you are the victim of harassment or if you see someone else being harassed, you need to speak out and document what happened. Every company should have someone (often in human resources) who is responsible for handling sexual harassment situations. Contact them immediately. Keep records of what happened.