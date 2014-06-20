Amnesty International Says Iggy Pop Is A Massive Justin Bieber Fan, And Here’s Why

If we were to only go by what most Hollywood movies tell us, the best way to get reliable information is a solid round of violent torture. But the reality is actually a bit different .

This new Amnesty International anti-torture campaign aims to illustrate the real effectiveness of torture in obtaining reliable information. Here we see famous faces like Iggy Pop and the Dalai Lama admitting some surprising things. Iggy is quoted as saying, “The future of rock ‘n’ roll is Justin Bieber,” while the Dalai Lama is saying, “A man who does not have a Rolex watch at 50 years old has failed in his life.” Of course there’s the small matter of their faces looking like they’d just been used for UFC practice. But the tagline says it all–“Torture a man and he will tell you anything.”





As provoking as it is, the organization has since been criticized for using the photos without the permission of either the Dalai Lama or Iggy Pop. It has removed the image of the Dalai Lama, issuing an apology for upsetting any of his followers. Iggy fans, meanwhile, can rest assured that one of the most hardcore rockers ever created doesn’t actually sing “All Around the World” in the shower.