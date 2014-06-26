4 Speech Habits That Are Undermining Your Job Chances

You can have your interview materials rehearsed and ready to blow them away, but it’s the sound of your voice that could be holding you back.

Try recording yourself speaking, and check for these common habits of speech that are proven to undermine your words.

You might know this as “Valley girl” speak, but it’s creeping into Silicon Valley boys’ clubs, too.

According to the BBC, men and women both are increasingly guilty of ending statements as questions. It sounds insecure, and can keep people from taking you seriously.

“…you’re making a statement but you’re [also] asking indirectly for the interlocutor to confirm if they are with you,” researcher Amalia Arvaniti told the BBC. It might become a cultural norm, but asking for constant affirmation when making statements sounds like a confidence problem.

You wouldn’t show up to a job interview with bed head and slippers. Why sound like you just woke up?

Studies show that vocal fry–the creaking, drawn-out tone that emerges when speaking below your normal register–hurts first impressions of both men and women. Here are examples of normal and frying voices, compiled by the Atlantic from research published in PLOS One: