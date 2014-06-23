Tranquil Scenes Of Life Off-The-Grid

Since 2010, French photographer Antoine Bruy has been traveling throughout Europe, documenting life off the grid for rural farmers, many of whom had left urban lives to forge a very different existence.

Bruy found his subjects through World Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms (WWOOF), a network of organizations that helps people to volunteer on organic farms in exchange for food and accommodation. His series “Scrublands” began in 2010, when Bruy started working on an Australian farm through WWOOF. He was engrossed by the self-sufficient, off-the-grid lifestyle he found there.

Since then, WWOOFing has taken him across the mountains of Europe, from the French Pyrenees to the Sierra Nevada in Spain to the Swiss Alps. He stays on these farms from anywhere from a few weeks to a few months, getting to know the people and their lifestyle before bringing out his camera.

“I’m trying to find pictures which give a feeling of being out of reality somehow and out of time,” he tells Slate. Not all his subjects live sans modern conveniences–some have TVs, computers, solar panels–but for the most part, the trappings of technology don’t make an appearance. His photographs let us peek in on a world that seems peacefully removed, both geographically and psychically, from anything resembling 21st-century city life.

