Susan Sarandon And Geena Davis Reprise Famous “Thelma And Louise” Selfie On Twitter

When Thelma and Louise take a selfie in the film Thelma and Lousie, it’s a poignant moment. These two women are about to go on a journey that will at first drastically change the course of their lives, and ultimately (23-year-old spoiler alert!) end them. Seeing the actresses who played these icons of feminism reunite after so many years to recreate this image, though, is poignant for completely different reasons.

The selfie may or may not have originated with Thelma and Louise but either way, seeing Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis make this claim is enough to crush it on social media right now. A tweet featuring the two stars juxtaposed with their former selves reads, “Inventors of the #selfie at it again. #ThelmaAndLouise,” and so far it has racked up 11,600 retweets and counting. (Update: this picture was taken while Davis and Sarandon posed for the latest issue of The Hollywood Reporter.) Aside from general fandom and cleverness of the arrangement, though, the reason this image strikes a cord with so many is pure nostalgia. This selfie of Sarandon and Davis then and now forces us to take a mental inventory of who we were when that film came out and who we are today.