3 UX Mistakes That Make Sites More Hackable

Do you know that the URL bar in your browser is a potential security hole? I didn’t either. I barely look at the thing unless I’m punching in a search term. But according to Drew Davidson, vice president of design at ÄKTA , that thin strip of UI chrome is a little keyhole that a hacker can use to infiltrate a company’s website.

As Charles Eames famously said, “the details are not the details. They make the design.” Here are three subtle mistakes your company might be making in user-experience design that open you up to a breach.

1. The security features of your UI are a pain in the ass.

Wait a minute–aren’t fancy security measures like two-step verification all the rage now? (Just ask Google and Dropbox.) The counterintuitive truth, says Davidson, is that the trickier you make your site’s interface–even for a good cause, like protecting the user’s data–the more likely your user is to actively undermine it.

“Security policies that introduce too many steps are not effective,” Davidson explains, “because people will tend to do something imprudent–like setting a basic password–in order to make navigating the UI easier.”





Davidson cites a file-storage company (which he can’t name) as an example: “There’s literally 25 steps to go through before you can create an account.” This might make some sense if the company’s customers were only uploading sensitive information like medical records or social security numbers. But in reality, most of the users are just “using the software for Dropbox-like functionality, like storing resumes and photos,” Davidson says. The inappropriately Fort Knox-like UI design backfires as users cope by making their own data even less secure. It’s lose-lose.