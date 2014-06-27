5 Free Apps For Improving Your Morning Routine

These apps help you start your day off right. If you have trouble dragging yourself out of bed, or need to find some peace before you’re hit with the day’s problems, this edition of Free App Friday is for you.
As always, while they’re free now, we can’t guarantee how long they’ll last–so don’t wait too long.
HabitClock (iOS)
This one’s for the time-management impaired. After turning off an in-app alarm, the countdown begins: items you’ve added to your checklist (make coffee, meditate, walk the dog) start ticking timers until you check them off. See routines from other users for added inspiration.
Alarmy (Android)
Feeling sadistic? This app will annoy you until you get out of bed and start your day. Register a photo of something—say, your bathroom sink or the coffee maker–and Alarmy will go off until you take the same photo again in the morning. If you can hit snooze at that point, it’s impressive.
Simple Stretching Exercises (Android)
Wake up with a good stretch. A simple design with illustrations and categories for muscle groups, this app helps you get moving gently.
Calm (iOS)
Using your smartphone to meditate in the morning seems counterintuitive, but Calm can help beginners with guided meditation sessions, steps to calming your mind, and music tracks to bring you peace before the day has a chance to get crazy.
Before you even get out of bed, check the weather with this beautifully designed, ad-free app. Slide around the simple screen to see weather and temperature. That’s it. No extra info, just the weather.
I’ll have whatever he’s having in the morning: