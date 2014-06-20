The Top 5 Leadership Stories, June 16-20

From feeling more self-confident, less arrogant, and trying to connect all the dots, we looked at ways every type of personality can be better leaders.

Here are the stories you loved in Leadership, for the week of June 16.





“Don’t be afraid to be you and own it. If you think being a leader is about having some agenda, it’s not,” says Danae Ringelmann, co-founder and CEO of Indiegogo. “Being a leader is actually being completely with who you are and speaking from that place, giving feedback, sharing opinions from that place. That’s why people follow you.”





Being shy is like holding a mirror up to your social skills all day. These habits give the meek real tools to break through their self-consciousness–and finally break into the “popular” crowd.





Awareness of self and others, listening skills, and more: these traits sound soft, but without them, leaders can’t be their at their best.





Connections–physical ones in our brains, and experiential ones we pick up throughout life–are essential to smart creativity. Get out a pen and paper for this one–and bring it into the shower.





Everyone knows the office blowhard. But is he a lost cause? New research points to the power of suggestion in working with narcissists. Don’t have one in your office…maybe it’s you.