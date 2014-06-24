In Defense Of Being Average

In today’s competitive world, being called “average” feels offensive. The word “ordinary” is often synonymous with failure. The suggestion that you’re just like everybody else is an insult. Instead, we all want to be special, unique, and exceptional.

Except that the vast majority of us are not.

“Our desire to excel has to do with evolution and the idea that if you were the average caveman, you’d starve to death,” says Dr. John Grace, a Crystal River, Florida, psychiatrist and author of The Importance of Being Average (John Grace, 2008). “Just getting by didn’t quite make it then, and we’ve inherited a sense of desperation in our genes. As a result, we think that just making it today is much more horrible than it really is.”

The 2012 Wellesley, Massachusetts, High School commencement address given by teacher David McCullough sparked controversy when he told the graduating class: “You are not special. You are not exceptional . … You see, if everyone is special, then no one is.” Some called McCullough “mean-spirited,” while others praised him for telling the truth. McCullough’s speech touched a nerve and grabbed our attention, going viral with more than 2.3 million views.

While we don’t want to be considered average, we don’t mind assigning the title to others. “We don’t get mad at people when they’re doing the best they can,” says Grace. “It’s easy to accept the rest of humanity as being average; it’s only devastating when it comes into your private circle.”

But being average is a worthwhile endeavor, says Grace. He offers four reasons why accepting your limitations can give you an advantage:

People who accept being average tend to be happier people, says Grace. “Striving for excellence is a constant struggle,” he says. “The world tends to reinforce us and pat us on back when we’re achieving and improving, but even professional athletes plateau.”