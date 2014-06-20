Can “Entrepreneur Barbie” Change Girls’ Career Ambitions?

Barbie is far from a feminist icon, but with the introduction of “Entrepreneur Barbie” earlier this week several prominent real-life women entrepreneurs hope she’s taking a very tiny high-heeled step in the right direction.

The doll, which was launched by Ruth Hander in 1959, has had a staggering 150 jobs over the decades, and several of her careers have played heavily into stereotypes: model, ballerina, flight attendant, candy striper.

As Mattel points out however, she also held many positions long before real-life women did. She was an astronaut in the 1960s, a CEO in the 1980s, and a presidential candidate in the 1990s. She’s also been a surgeon, a paleontologist, and a computer engineer.

This most recent addition to Barbie’s career portfolio speaks to the recent conversation around the lack of women in Silicon Valley.

The doll’s marketing backstory explains that she has partnered with eight female entrepreneurs, who serve as her “Chief Inspirational Officers” (CIO). (Never mind the fact that eight people in charge of “inspiration” doesn’t sound like a very solid business plan.)

To Barbie’s credit, she’s assembled an impressive board of fellow women entrepreneurs, including Reshma Saujani, the founder of Girls Who Code; Susan Feldman and Alison Pincus, founders of One Kings Lane; and Jennifer Hyman and Jenny Fleiss, founders of Rent the Runway, among others.