Why The Insurance Industry Is Taking Aim At Uber and Lyft

The conflict between the taxicab industry and ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft has just taken a new turn. Taxi drivers and fleet operators feel threatened by the less-regulated startups, but now they’re being joined by insurance industry trade associations, which are alleging Uber and Lyft’s convoluted insurance systems endanger riders, pedestrians, and drivers. Two bills are now up for approval in California (where both companies are based) that could force an overhaul in their insurance models–and result in higher fares for customers.

One thing is for certain: The way insurance works when you hop into a Lyft or Uber car is complicated. Both companies are classified, legally speaking, as transportation network companies (TNCs). As the State of California dryly puts it, they “provide prearranged transportation services for compensation using an online-enabled application or platform (such as smart phone apps) to connect drivers using their personal vehicles with passengers.” While Lyft is a pure-breed TNC, Uber is a hybrid whose drivers use a mix of personal vehicles (UberX) and commercial limousines (Uber).

While the limousine drivers are covered by commercial insurance, UberX drivers are independent contractors. Uber offers those drivers non-primary umbrella coverage with $1 million coverage for driver liability, along with $1 million to cover uninsured or underinsured drivers.

When not driving customers, UberX drivers are primarily covered by their personal insurance.

But complicating things is the fact that Uber and Lyft offer two different insurance systems–one for when passengers are in the car, and another for when drivers are picking passengers up or looking for hails. During that time, as the infographic below illustrates, insurance coverage is far lower. Drivers are only covered for $50,000 injury, $100,000 injury total, and $25,000 in property damage. This means that when not driving customers, UberX drivers are primarily covered by their personal insurance–which can vary wildly depending on the state, municipality, and individual driver. Lyft’s insurance is similar as well.

The more important of the two bills now before the California state senate, AB 2293, would essentially dismantle the current two-tier insurance system for UberX and Lyft drivers. If enacted, AB 2293 would require both companies, along with other TNCs, to require taxi-like primary insurance and protect drivers against lawsuits for loss or injury when providing TNC services. Another bill, AB 612, being backed by lobbyists for the influential taxi industry, would require Uber, Lyft, and others to conduct mandatory alcohol and drug tests of drivers, and conduct mandatory background checks. Uber has sent emails out to California users asking them to fight the proposed bills.

Uber’s Eva Behrend sent Fast Company a statement, in response to the bill requesting background checks, reading “Uber is providing the safest ride on the road with extensive background checks, annual vehicles inspections by certified mechanics, best-in-class insurance, transparency between riders and drivers, and a cashless experience that provides a greater ease and comfort for both drivers and riders.” A similar statement was also issued for the proposed insurance bill.